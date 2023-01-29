Adnoc Pro League wrap: Top six teams stay on course to challenge for title

The second half of the Adnoc Pro League suggests any of the top six teams to go on and win the title.

Shabab Al Ahli head the table on 29 points, one point ahead of Sharjah followed by Al Wahda (27), with Al Wasl and Al Jazira (26 each), and defending champions Al Ain on 25.

Team of the week: Al Wasl

If not for an unfortunate handball from Wasl’s Moroccan centre-back Soufiane Bouftini in added time, the Dubai club would have claimed a sensational win over Wahda at Al Nahyan Stadium on Saturday.

Wahda took the lead in the ninth minute through Argentine forward Facundo Kruspzky, only for Fabio de Lima to equalise for the visitors five minutes into the second half.

Joao Pedero then regained the lead for the home side just past the hour, before a dramatic turn of events saw Wasl strike twice within two minutes. De Lima grabbed his second with a brilliant header and Tomas Chancalay fired in a bullet for a 3-2 lead with nine minutes left.

When it looked like Wasl had done enough to earn a victory, misfortune struck. Bouftini and Sebastian Tagliabue both went up for a high ball inside the penalty area and the Wasl defender's outstretched hand touched the ball. Wahda forward Tagliabue stepped forward to convert the penalty for a 3-3 draw.

Player of the week: Fabio de Lima (Wasl)

Having struck the initial equaliser, De Lima doubled his tally to level the score at 2-2 with a brilliant header. The Brazilian made a perfect run to head a long ball from Geronimo Poblete to the left corner of the net and beyond the reach of Wahda goalkeeper Mohamed Al Shamsi.

Manager of the week: Juan Antonio (Wasl)

Wasl grabbed the spotlight of Round 14 in a 3-3 thriller against Wahda to stay on course to challenge for the league title. Their Argentine manager deserves plenty of credit for his team's standout performance.

Shock result: Al Bataeh 2 Kalba 2

Kalba surrendered a 2-0 lead in the last six minutes after Abdulaziz Hamad's clumsy tackle conceded an injury time penalty to Al Bataeh, who salvaged a 2-2 draw. The Kalba defender brought down Sekou Baba with a rugby tackle from behind, prompting the referee to show him a direct red.

Player to watch in second half of season: Kodjo Laba (Al Ain)

The Togolese forward moved to the top of the league scoring charts with a brace against Ajman and remains the danger man for the opposing teams. Laba's 16 goals is one more than Jazira striker Ali Mabkhout.

Biggest disappointment: Ajman

Goran Tufegdzic’s men have had a good first half of the season and sit mid-table, so the manner of the 5-1 away defeat to Al Ain, which saw the Garden City club climb above them in the standings, was a setback.