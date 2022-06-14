Phil Mickelson responds to criticism for joining LIV Golf, retains PGA Tour ambitions

Phil Mickelson concedes his popularity built during more than 30 years in the professional game might have taken a serious hit following his decision to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, although the American reiterated that he believes he should still be able to compete on the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champion, who this week attempts to complete the career Grand Slam by winning the US Open, was back in front of media in the United States on Monday as a preview to the season's third major, at the Country Club in Brookline.

Mickelson, 51, was one of 17 players suspended last week by the PGA Tour for signing up to LIV Golf. The former world No 2 ended a four-month, self-imposed break from the professional game last week by playing in the new Saudi Arabia-backed series' inaugural event outside London. Mickelson is rumoured to have made $200 million simply for joining LIV.

Speaking to media at Brookline on Monday, Mickelson opted to play the briefing as safe as possible.

On whether he thought he would lose support from the golfing public for joining LIV, he said: “In regards to if fans would leave or whatnot, I respect and I understand their opinions, and I understand that they have strong feelings and strong emotions regarding this choice. And I respect that.”

As for continuing to compete on the PGA Tour, Mickelson said: "I've worked hard to earn a lifetime membership. I’ve worked hard to give back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf throughout my 30-plus years of professional golf, and I’ve earned that lifetime membership, so I believe that it should be my choice.

“[I'm] very appreciative of the many memories, opportunities, experiences, friendships, relationships [the] PGA Tour has provided, and those are going to last - those will last a lifetime. But I'm hopeful that I'll have a chance to create more.”

On impacting his legacy, Mickelson said simply: “I'm excited about the opportunity that LIV Golf presents for me. I think that there is an obvious incredible financial commitment.”

Mickelson, who plans to play next month's Open Championship at St Andrews, did say that he would keep private any other opinions regarding the tour or governing bodies “because it was one of the biggest mistakes I’ve made is voicing all of these little things”.

Mickelson will this week seek to become only the sixth player to win all four of golf’s majors. He has finished runner-up in the US Open six times previously, most recently in 2013.