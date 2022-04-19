Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United's game with Liverpool after death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's Premier League game at Liverpool on Tuesday as the Portugal star mourns the death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo revealed the news on social media on Monday, sparking an outpouring of support for the striker and his family from across the football world.

United confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo would not play in his team's crucial meeting with bitter rivals Liverpool.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” a statement on United's website said.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had revealed in a social media post last October that they were expecting twins.

But on Monday, the couple announced the death of their baby boy, saying it is the “greatest pain that any parents can feel".

Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick in United's 3-2 win against Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday.

His absence will be a major blow to fifth-placed United as they seek to improve their top-four prospects against Liverpool, who can go above Manchester City to the top of the table if they avoid defeat.