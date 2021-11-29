Livingstone fires Team Abu Dhabi to top of T10 table after win over Gladiators

Team Abu Dhabi secured an eight-run win over Deccan Gladiators in a top-of-the-table clash in the Abu Dhabi T10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Liam Livingstone cracked a 24-ball 59 to help his side reach 125-4, while Sheldon Cottrell and Marchant de Lange grabbed two wickets each as Gladiators were restricted to117-8.

The England all-rounder arrived at the crease after the fall of Paul Stirling in the last ball of the first over for a duck.

READ MORE Salt smashes fastest fifty and guides Team Abu Dhabi into play-offs

Phil Salt fell in the first delivery of the third over to Odean Smith for 22 when the Team Abu Dhabi captain took charge, smashing six sixes and three fours.

Colin Ingram contributed an important 25 off 11 balls, including three sixes in an unbeaten knock, while West Indian big hitter Chris Gayle managed 12 off 13 before falling to Tymal Mills.

The Gladiators innings started in disastrous fashion when Cottrell bowled Tom Kohler-Cadmore first ball, but his opening partner Tom Moores hit De Lange for two fours and a six in the second over to give his team some hope.

Moores, though, fell shortly after for 16 leaving Anwar Ali to take responsibility for the innings. He smashed Livingstone for two sixes in the fourth over and scored 18 runs along with David Wiese off Danny Briggs' bowling in the sixth over, taking the Gladiators to 76-3.

De Lange then tilted the match in Team Abu Dhabi's favour when he dismissed Anwar (42) and Andre Russell (four) in the eighth over.

Wanindu Hasaranga kept the Gladiators in the game by striking a six and a four off Naveen ul Haq's bowling, leaving his team with 15 runs to chase from the last over.

Jamie Overton restricted them to just six, though, dismissing Wahab Riaz lbw for a duck for a win that took Team Abu Dhabi back to the top of the table, two points ahead of the Gladiators.

Chennai Braves finally got one win on the board in their penultimate game by hammering defending champions Northern Warriors by 10 wickets.

Curtis Camper, Dasun Shanaka and Ravi Bopara all took two wickets as the Warriors were bowled out for just 108 — Upul Tharanga top-scored with 32.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa — 55 from 23 balls — and Mohammad Shahzad's 29-ball 54 took Chennai home with nine balls to spare.