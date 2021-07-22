Tokyo 2020: Mahassen Hala Fattouh, the weightlifter making Lebanese history

Mahassen Hala Fattouh will be competing for Lebanon at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Having lifted her personal best of 95kg in the snatch, Mahassen Hala Fattouh, Lebanon’s first internationally competitive female weightlifter, needed a successful clean and jerk to take a step towards Tokyo.

Hala’s coach had managed to buy her some time. Despite failing the first two lifts of 116kg, he requested an extra kilogram be added to the bar just to give her some breathing space before having to go again.

“At that point, I had to make it or I was out,” she recalls.

As she had done so many times, she got into her setup, finding her grip, straightened her back, and looked forward.

READ MORE Australia's Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

It was a good lift. Relieved, Hala smiled as she dropped the bar, stepped back, and gave a wave to the applauding crowd. Her work was done.

“It was so intense, but so much fun once it was over,” Hala told The National.

That was March 2020, and Hala had just successfully competed in the fifth out of six different meets she needed to be in with a shot of going to the Olympics in the summer. Her final qualifying competition was just one month away.

However, within days of the competition in Cuba, the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, and just over two weeks later on March 24, the Tokyo Games were postponed.

Like the many thousands of athletes, Hala was left with unanswered questions. All qualifying competitions were cancelled as international travel became prohibited.

Months went by and qualifying criteria was revised and updated, as organisers tried to keep up with the changing circumstances and travel regulations. Meanwhile Hala kept up with her training, setting up a makeshift gym in her garage, where she could send video updates of her progress to her coach.

It wasn’t until May 2021 that Hala found out that she had done enough to earn her place in Tokyo.

“I was actually sitting on the floor in my room folding laundry,” Hala recalls.

It was only when her husband read through the latest article released by the IWF with new criteria, he realised that she had met the qualifying standards for her 76kg weight category.

“I just thought, well it's not going to change what I do today - my workout was still my workout, and my laundry was still on the floor,” she said.

Now with the Games just days away, Hala is excited to be on the big stage. Although being in the limelight is not something that has come naturally to her. As a teenager growing up in Florida, she wasn’t particularly sporty or competitive.

“I was always terrified of being in front of people, and having them looking at me."

It was when she discovered weightlifting at the age of 15, that started to slowly change.

“Initially I just did it for fun, I never really expected anything out of it, I just enjoyed it.”

Mahassen Hala Fattouh will be taking part in the weightlifting for Lebanon.

Success in weightlifting is progressive and gradual, building more strength and honing technique. She was fortunate enough to be at a school which had a renowned weightlifting programme, surrounded by a supportive peer group.

"During a time when people were body-conscious, our goal was to be strong and celebrate that strength," she remembers.

After competing in school and in university, Hala took a short break from the sport to focus on her studies. It was when she was looking to get in shape for her wedding that she took it up again, and once more surprised herself with her strength.

“I was getting stronger than I was before. I thought, ‘let’s see where we can take this'.”

It wasn’t long before Hala started looking at bigger competitions and at international meets. After some research, she realised that despite an enthusiasm for strength sports in Lebanon, the country had never produced an internationally competing female in weightlifting.

Seizing the opportunity, Hala made history when she competed in the 2014 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“It was an opportunity both to do something positive for Lebanon and be proud of my accomplishments.

“I realised I deserved it; I knew then I was good enough to compete at these events.”

She never looked back. Hala went on to compete in numerous regional, continental and world championships, and in 2016 she partnered with world renowned weightlifting coach Ray Jones.

In 2018 she won the first ever international medal for Lebanon in women’s weightlifting, a silver at the Mediterranean games. In 2019, she became the first female Arab Champion for Lebanon at the Arab Championship held in Amman, Jordan.

Looking ahead to the Games, Hala has been tapering down to rest and recover - ensuring that she will be at her peak when she grips the bar on August 1. Hala will be the only representative from the Middle East lifting in the women’s 76kg weight category.

She hopes her participation will set a positive example for Lebanese women. Having spent some of her childhood in Lebanon, she knows that she had a privilege not afforded to many, and looks forward to finding ways to nurture talent in her native home.

“When that time comes, it would be great to set up some camps, and bring in some kids to get involved and figure out a way that if they like the sport, will enable them to keep doing it. To make it so that they too can compete.”

In the meantime, Hala remains focussed on the goal at hand. “It is so hard to put into words, I have been working towards [the Olympics] for so long, that the fact that it is here, it doesn't always seem real. But it’s very exciting and overwhelming in a good way.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds