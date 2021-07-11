Fans go wild on the streets as Lionel Messi leads Argentina to Copa America - in pictures

Fans celebrate in Buenos Aires after Argentina won the Copa America with a 1-0 victory over arch rivals Brazil. (MATIAS BAGLIETTO/REUTERS)

Argentina fans went wild in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi's side won the Copa America, their first trophy after a wait of 28 years.

Messi finally lifted his first silverware for the national team, filling in one of the biggest gaps in his decorated career, made all the sweeter as it was in the domain of their arch rivals Brazil.

Argentina's winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after veteran forward Angel di Maria lobbed goalkeeper Ederson.

The trophy saw a huge outpouring of relief for Argentina fans, who last saw a victory when Messi was only six years old. Saturday's victory in Rio gave the team their 15th Copa America title, equalling Uruguay's total.

Barcelona star Messi had reached the final of Copa America three times and lost all of them in 2007, 2015 and 2016.

Now, at last, he will have good memories at the Maracana, where Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Fireworks and wild partying followed the final whistle, as can be seen in the gallery above.