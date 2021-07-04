Fans go England crazy after latest Euro 2020 triumph - in pictures

Wembley will welcome 60,000 supporters for semi-final with Denmark

England fans celebrate at Piccadilly Circus. (Hollie Adams/Getty)

Dominic Hart
Jul 4, 2021

England fans celebrated in style as the Three Lions crushed Ukraine and made the last four of Euro 2020.

Wembley will host 60,000 supporters on Wednesday night as England bid to reach only their second major final in the semi-final clash with Denmark.

The fans were certainly enjoying themselves wherever they could see the game on Saturday night as Harry Kane scored twice in a one-sided 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome.

Euro 2020 semi-final predictions: Italy to meet England in final

They were partying in Italy, in London and even in Gibraltar as their side cruised to victory, with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson adding the other goals.

England will be confident of going on to reach a first ever European Championship final and even now claiming a first major international title since 1966.

"We are on the right track for sure, but we haven't done anything yet. We have got a massive semi-final to look forward to now at Wembley. What an occasion, what a moment to be involved in," Kane said.

The draw has been kind for England but the statistics are impressive, with England having come through five games at the tournament without conceding a goal.

"It was a fantastic performance from everyone really, the perfect night for us," Kane added.

Updated: July 4th 2021, 9:22 AM
