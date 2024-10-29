Podcasts

Year of Elections

US elections: Politics, policy and new power players in the Middle East

Ahead of a contentious presidential race, American influence may not carry the weight it once did in resolving the Mena conflict

Sulaiman Hakemy
Sulaiman Hakemy

October 28, 2024

The US election on November 5 will surely be one of the most consequential in recent memory.

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are competing for the Oval Office in what seems like a rippled reflection of the contest we saw between Mr Trump and Joe Biden in 2020.

Still, the race is seeing a lot of the unexpected: Mr Trump courting Arab American voters, and Ms Harris campaigning with Liz Cheney (the daughter of former Republican vice president Dick Cheney). Polls show both candidates grasping at narrow leads and, depending on where you look, trading places.

American voters – and global onlookers – are left with plenty of unanswered questions.

In the shadow of Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon, and Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine, one question is: What does each candidate’s foreign policy look like, particularly when it comes to the Middle East?

That’s the question host Sulaiman Hakemy asks in this episode of Year of Elections.

Updated: October 29, 2024, 4:43 AM

