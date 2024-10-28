US elections: Politics, policy and new power players in the Middle East

The US election on November 5 will surely be one of the most consequential in recent memory.

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are competing for the Oval Office in what seems like a rippled reflection of the contest we saw between Mr Trump and Joe Biden in 2020.

Still, the race is seeing a lot of the unexpected: Mr Trump courting Arab American voters, and Ms Harris campaigning with Liz Cheney (the daughter of former Republican vice president Dick Cheney). Polls show both candidates grasping at narrow leads and, depending on where you look, trading places.

American voters – and global onlookers – are left with plenty of unanswered questions.

In the shadow of Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon, and Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine, one question is: What does each candidate’s foreign policy look like, particularly when it comes to the Middle East?

That’s the question host Sulaiman Hakemy asks in this episode of Year of Elections.

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Fixtures Wednesday 4.15pm: Japan v Spain (Group A) 5.30pm: UAE v Italy (Group A) 6.45pm: Russia v Mexico (Group B) 8pm: Iran v Egypt (Group B)

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

Match info Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3

Kante (34'), Jorginho (45' pen), Pedro (80')

ASIAN%20RUGBY%20CHAMPIONSHIP%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EResults%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHong%20Kong%2052-5%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESouth%20Korea%2055-5%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EMalaysia%206-70%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3EUAE%2036-32%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2021%2C%207.30pm%20kick-off%3A%20UAE%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EAt%20The%20Sevens%2C%20Dubai%20(admission%20is%20free).%3Cbr%3ESaturday%3A%20Hong%20Kong%20v%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

The%20specs%3A%20Macan%20Turbo %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E639hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C130Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E591km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh412%2C500%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDeliveries%20start%20in%20October%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Matrix Resurrections Director: Lana Wachowski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick Rating:****

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

New schools in Dubai

Jigra Director: Vasan Bala Starring: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Harsh Singh Rated: 3.5/5