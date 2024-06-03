EU elections: What are the key issues that could be a turning point for European voters?

On Thursday June 6, hundreds of millions of Europeans will head to the polls for a unique and significant election. Instead of choosing their national governments, voters will elect representatives to the European Parliament in Strasbourg in the world's only popularly elected multinational legislature.

The context of these elections is vastly different from the last European elections in May 2019. Since then, the UK has exited the EU, and the continent has endured the global pandemic. Despite these changes, pressing issues such as migration, climate change, economic uncertainty and the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza continue to dominate European politics.

The choices made by voters will significantly influence the domestic and foreign policies of one of the world's most crucial political and economic blocs.

In this episode of the Year of Elections podcast, host Declan McVeigh delves into the coming elections, with insights from Sunniva Rose, The National’s correspondent in Brussels, and Dubai-based international relations professor Justin Gibbons to explore how these elections are set to unfold, as well as their potential impact on Europe’s future.