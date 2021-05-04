Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams

Becoming a millionaire is a dream for many – to have the financial freedom to never worry again about paying bills or living from pay cheque to pay cheque.
But reaching that $1 million mark is easier said than done. It takes patience, discipline and a "millionaire mindset" to reach your financial goals.
It’s also about having a long-term investment strategy, living below your means and sticking to a budget that will allow you to invest your savings regularly and get your money to start reaping the benefits of compounding interest as soon as possible.
But what exactly is a millionaire mindset and how do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Host Felicity Glover is joined by Sam Instone, the co-chief executive of wealth management company AES, who shares his advice on how to change your mindset and reach your financial goals.
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Damien McElroy: A CEO tasked with spreading Iran's influence
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Sound of silence in South Asia
Fanar Haddad: The Iranian response will be gradual
