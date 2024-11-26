Israel and Hezbollah set for ceasefire and Yair Lapid plots path to regional peace - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Lebanese officials have been notified that a ceasefire agreement to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is set to be announced today, a senior Lebanese official told The National.

The proposal outlines a truce under which Israel is to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within days, while Beirut sends soldiers to the border and Hezbollah fighters retreat. The move will allow thousands of displaced Israelis to return to their homes in the north.

Meanwhile, Yair Lapid, leader of Israel’s opposition, outlined a road map to end the war in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East, after more than a year of conflict that still threatens to spread across the region.

Writing in The National, Mr Lapid, a former Israeli prime minister, said the goal of the country establishing relations with Saudi Arabia was a “single organising principle that deals with all the arenas in which Israel is involved”. It could lead to a separate Palestinian state being established, he added.

In the US, a judge has dismissed the federal criminal case against Donald Trump that alleged he tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat. The move was made due to a Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president, with Mr Trump to return to office in January.

His election defeat in 2020 led to his supporters launching an insurrection at the US Capitol, on January 6, 2021.