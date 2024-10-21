Israeli strikes near Beirut airport and Sheikh Mohamed meets Putin - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

At least 11 Israeli air strikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut overnight.

According to Lebanon's state run media, at least three struck branches of a Hezbollah-linked bank on Sunday evening. It is the latest in what Israel is calling a targeted attack on Hezbollah’s financial institutions.

A Lebanese security source told AFP that at least two strikes landed near the country's only airport.

President Sheikh Mohamed has arrived in Moscow for an official visit to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He attended a special dinner hosted in his honour at the official residence on Sunday evening.

State news agency Wam reported that he thanked Mr Putin for his commitment to strengthening UAE-Russian relations and Mr Putin spoke of bolstering ties.

While in Russia, Sheikh Mohamed will attend the 16th Brics summit.

Meanwhile, thousands turned out in Dubai for the latest Lebanon aid event.

Organisers said at least 2,000 people arrived in the first two hours – which ran from 9am until 1pm – to pack essentials such as hygiene kits, tinned food, milk and blankets.

It is an extension of the UAE Stands With Lebanon campaign, which launched earlier this month.

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers