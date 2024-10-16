US threatens to slow arms to Israel and UAE to hold second Lebanon aid drive – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

The US said it could slow military aid to Israel unless the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have told Israel that weapons shipments could be affected unless it makes a change within 30 days.

The officials quoted a section of the Foreign Assistance Act, which requires that parties receiving military assistance conduct themselves within international humanitarian law.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Mr Netanyahu were at odds over the creation of the state of Israel.

Mr Macron said in a closed-door meeting reported to the AFP that Mr Netanyahu “must not forget that his country was created by a decision of the UN”. He had urged Israel to abide by UN decisions.

Mr Netanyahu responded saying Israel was founded as a result of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

The UAE will host a second round of aid collection events for Lebanon at the weekend. It follows an overwhelming response to the humanitarian campaign in the beginning of its first round.

The UAE Stands With Lebanon initiative has raised more than Dh110 million, or $30 million, since its launch, packing 450 tonnes of essential supplies for people in Lebanon affected by the war.

Aid collection and packing events will be held in Sharjah on Saturday and Dubai on Sunday.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A