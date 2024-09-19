Second wave of device explosions in Lebanon and UAE President to visit US - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Sources tell The National hundreds of the targets in the Israeli pager attack on Lebanon were left blinded.

The full extent of the injuries emerged as the country was rocked by a second series of attacks in an apparent strike on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's communication devices.

Israel declared a new phase of war in Lebanon. It struck six areas of southern Lebanon overnight.

Bernie Sanders, a US senator, said he would file a resolution seeking to block the sale of American weapons to Israel. He cited the civilian toll of Israel’s assault on Gaza. Mr Sanders, an independent from Vermont, frequently caucuses with Democrats.

As US elections approach, the Democrats are facing increasing pressure from constituents and legislators to place restrictions on US arms sales to Israel.

President Joe Biden will welcome President Sheikh Mohamed to Washington next week in what the White House called a historic first visit. National Security spokesman John Kirby said the meeting will be the first by a president of the UAE to the White House. He said Vice President Kamala Harris would also take part.

Mr Kirby said the meeting will discuss bilateral and legal issues.

