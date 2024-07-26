Kamala pressures Netanyahu and Mexican drug kingpin arrested - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.
On today’s episode, US Vice President Kamala Harris toughens her tone in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him it is time he agreed to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
Hamas leader Mustafa Abu Ara has died after being transferred to a hospital from the Ramon jail in southern Israel, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainee Affairs says.
Mexican drug kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and the son of his former partner, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, have been arrested in El Paso, Texas, in a major coup for US authorities.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
TWISTERS
Director:+Lee+Isaac+Chung
Starring:+Glen+Powell,+Daisy+Edgar-Jones,+Anthony+Ramos
Rating:+2.5/5
The biog
Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists.
Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai.
Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin
Director: Shawn Levy
Rating: 2.5/5
ETFs explained
Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil.
ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year.
There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.