Kamala pressures Netanyahu and Mexican drug kingpin arrested - Trending

26 July, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, US Vice President Kamala Harris toughens her tone in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him it is time he agreed to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Hamas leader Mustafa Abu Ara has died after being transferred to a hospital from the Ramon jail in southern Israel, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainee Affairs says.

Mexican drug kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and the son of his former partner, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, have been arrested in El Paso, Texas, in a major coup for US authorities.

Updated: July 26, 2024, 5:35 AM