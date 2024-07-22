Trump takes dig at Biden and Yemen death toll rises - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.
In today’s episode, Republican nominee Donald Trump describes Joe Biden as “the single worst president” in US history after the President withdrew from his re-election campaign.
In Yemen, the death toll from Israeli attacks on the port city of Hodeidah has risen to six.
Tour de France is trending as UAE Team Emirates star Tadej Pogacar wins the race for the third time.
COMPANY PROFILE
Company name: Almouneer
Started: 2017
Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry
Based: Egypt
Number of staff: 120
Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of
$3.6 million led by Global Ventures
More on Quran memorisation:
Confirmed bouts (more to be added)
Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov
Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque
Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson
Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera
Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez
Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.