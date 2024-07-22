Trump takes dig at Biden and Yemen death toll rises - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, Republican nominee Donald Trump describes Joe Biden as “the single worst president” in US history after the President withdrew from his re-election campaign.

In Yemen, the death toll from Israeli attacks on the port city of Hodeidah has risen to six.

Tour de France is trending as UAE Team Emirates star Tadej Pogacar wins the race for the third time.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures

