Hamas ready to discuss hostage deal and Iran’s president-elect to be sworn in – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Hamas is ready to discuss a hostage deal and an end to the Gaza war without a “complete and permanent ceasefire”, says an official.

The militant group says it is awaiting Israel's response to its latest proposal.

Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in as the country's ninth president in early August, according to the state news agency.

France is in political uncertainty after a left-wing coalition defeated the far right in a shock election result that left no group with an absolute majority. The left won 182 seats while President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance clinched 168 and Marine Le Pen's National Rally and allies 143, Interior Ministry data cited by Le Monde newspaper showed.