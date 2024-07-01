Protests in Paris, Hezbollah drone injures 18 Israeli soldiers - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris on Sunday night after the first round of snap elections showed France’s far-right National Rally had the lead with more than 33 per cent of the vote.

Eighteen Israeli soldiers were injured in a Hezbollah drone attack in the northern Golan Heights on Sunday.

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is making a buzz on social media after a fiery performance of his new song You Can Make It at the Bet Awards.