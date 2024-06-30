Voting begins in French elections as far-right targets historic win

Voting has begun in the French parliamentary elections, which could result in the first far-right government since the Second World War.

President Emmanuel Macron called a surprise snap ballot after his centrist alliance was crushed by Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic National Rally (RN) party in European elections.

Support for Mr Macron's centrist camp has collapsed, while left-wing parties put their bickering aside to form the New Popular Front, in a nod to an alliance founded in 1936 to combat fascism.

A high turnout is predicted and final opinion polls have given the RN between 35 per cent and 37 per cent of the vote, against 27.5-29 per cent for the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and 20-21 per cent for Mr Macron’s backers.

The polls first opened in France’s overseas territories and at 8am local time across the country itself, with 49 million people eligible to vote.

Casting his vote in Sevres, on the outskirts of Paris, 70-year-old former company director Didier Delacroix said he had voted for Macron's alliance saying “otherwise it'll be a complete mess”.

The election is a two-stage process and the shape of the 577 seat lower house of National Assembly will only become clear after the second round of voting on July 7.

Candidates can be elected in the first round if they win an absolute majority of votes in their constituency, but that is rare.

Most constituencies will need a second round involving all candidates who received votes from at least 12.5 per cent of registered voters in the first round. The top scorer wins.

Vincent Martigny, professor of political science at the University of Nice and the Ecole Polytechnique, said this opens the door for the RN.

"If you have a very high level of participation you might have a third or fourth party that is getting into the struggle,” said Prof Martigny.

“So then of course there's a risk of split voting and we know that the split vote favours the National Rally.”

RN party chief Jordan Bardella was seen out early casting his vote in Garches, in the suburbs of Paris.

Jordan Bardella casting his vote at an electronic polling station in Garches, near Paris. EPA

The 28-year-old protégé of Ms Le Pen, who has no governing experience, could become prime minister in a tense "cohabitation" with Mr Macron.

The RN was a long-time pariah but is now closer to power than it has ever been as Ms Le Pen has sought to moderate the party’s extremist image.

If elected, Mr Bardella said he will propose immediate legislation on to tackle what the party calls the “flood” of migration to the lower house of parliament within weeks.

It would abolish the policy of automatically granting French nationality at 18 to people born in France to foreign parents, providing they have lived here for at least five years since the age of 11.

The RN also has plans to toughen conditions for family reunification.

Among its other policies would be a policy of giving French citizens priority access to housing and jobs, with welfare benefits limited to French nationals.

Under RN there would be strict conditions of assimilation for those seeking citizenship including mastery of the French language and respect for French laws and customs.

Mr Bardella said some of the measures would be put to a nationwide referendum in 2027, following the presidential election that year, in a bid to sidestep challenges from the Constitutional Council.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife first lady Brigitte Macron walk along the beach in Le Touque. AFP

The council has previously ruled that RN-proposed changes to French immigration law were unconstitutional.

If the RN does win an absolute majority, French diplomacy could be heading for an unprecedented period of turbulence as Mr Macron and Mr Bardella jostling for the right to speak for France.

A clear RN victory would also bring uncertainty as to where France stands on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ms Le Pen has a history of pro-Russian sentiment and while the party now says it would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian invaders, it has also set out red lines, such as refusing to provide long-range missiles.