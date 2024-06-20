Hezbollah warns Israel, countries report Hajj deaths – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that “no place” would be safe from the Lebanese group's attacks if a broader war with Israel erupted.

More than 200 pilgrims died during this year’s Hajj, according to official estimates from Jordan, Tunisia, Iran and Indonesia.

French footballer Kylian Mbappe, wearing a bandage on his face, has returned to training at Euro 2024 after breaking his nose in his country's opening match.