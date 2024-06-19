Israel-Gaza war live: At least seven killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza ‘safe zone’

<p>At least seven people were killed overnight in Israeli air strikes on tents in the Al Mawasi humanitarian area in western Rafah, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Wednesday.</p><p>Scores of others were injured and tents occupied by displaced Palestinians caught fire, local sources said.</p><p>Al Mawasi area was previously designated as a safe zone by the Israeli army. It is located in southern Rafah's “safe area”, and was subjected to repeated Israeli military attacks, leaving dozens of casualties and destruction.</p><p>Israeli warplanes and artillery also bombed the Al Saudi neighbourhood of the southern city, amid heavy fire from drones.</p><p>In northern Gaza, civil defence teams recovered the bodies of six people and a number of injured from under the rubble of a house hit by an air strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza city.</p>