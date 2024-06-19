Live Blog
A Palestinian flag flies among the rubble as Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli air strike at al-Bureij refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 June 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA / MOHAMMED SABER

Israel-Gaza war live: At least seven killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza ‘safe zone’

Many injured as makeshift homes occupied by displaced Palestinians catch fire

KEY INFO
  • Israel army says operational plans for Lebanon offensive 'approved'
  • Netanyahu demands US keep supplying weapons to Israel
  • UNRWA still unable to deliver aid on Israeli-designated safe route for aid
  • Blinken says US is 'reviewing' one weapons shipment to Israel
  • Ship manager calls on Houthis to free Galaxy Leader crew
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,372, with 85,452 injured
LIVE UPDATES
Updated: June 19, 2024, 6:40 AM