Hajj draws to a close, Netanyahu criticises 'tactical pause' in Gaza - Trending

On today’s episode, more than 1.83 million Hajj pilgrims have begun their last rites, including the Farewell Tawaf – the final circling of the Kaaba in Makkah – as their pilgrimage draws to a close.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticised plans by the military to introduce daily “tactical pauses” in fighting on one of the main roads into Gaza, to enable the delivery of aid into the enclave.

The latest list of the most expensive cities for expatriate workers has been published, with Hong Kong topping the rankings, followed by Singapore and the Swiss cities of Zurich, Geneva and Basel.