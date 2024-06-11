UN adopts ceasefire resolution in Gaza, Apple to introduce generative AI - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution endorsing US President Biden’s plan for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza to be introduced “without delay and without condition”.

A search-and-rescue operation has been launched after an aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others went missing. Efforts to contact the aircraft have failed.

Apple is officially entering the world of generative AI with Apple Intelligence set to be introduced across its devices and software.