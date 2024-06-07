Hajj and Eid Al Adha dates confirmed, Netanyahu plans to address US Congress – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi Arabia confirms that Hajj will begin on June 14, with Eid Al Adha falling two days later on Sunday, June 16.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to address the US Congress on July 24.

The death toll from an Israeli strike on a UN school housing displaced families in central Gaza rises to at least 37, with more people feared killed in the attack.