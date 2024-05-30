US announces Gaza ceasefire proposal, Israel 'controls Philadelphi Corridor' - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the White House said there was a new temporary ceasefire and hostage release proposal on the table for Gaza.

The Israeli military said it established "operational control" over the 14km border between Gaza and Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

Brazil has withdrawn its ambassador to Israel after months of tension between the countries over the war in Gaza.