UN rights chief horrified by Rafah attack, Dr Al Neyadi at Arab Media Summit – Trending

On today’s episode, UN rights chief Volker Turk says he has been horrified by Israel's attack on a camp for displaced people in Rafah, which killed 45 people, including women and children.

Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, speaks at the opening the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time grand slam champion, is trending after losing to Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Open, in what is possibly his final appearance on the Parisian clay court.