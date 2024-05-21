Biden calls ICC arrest warrants outrageous, Iran declares five days of mourning - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, US President Joe Biden said the move by the UN's International Criminal Court to seek arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was “outrageous”. Senior Hamas officials are also the subjects of the arrest warrants request.

Iran has declared five days of mourning after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other senior officials.

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, is back on the red dirt of Roland Garros for the first time since he won his 14th French Open title there in 2022.