Algerian found alive after more than 25 years, Hamas chief on ceasefire talks – Trending

On today’s episode, an Algerian man who disappeared more than 25 years ago has been found alive in his neighbour's barn.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has blamed Israel for causing a deadlock in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot several times in an assassination attempt, is not in a life-threatening condition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.