Slovakia's PM Robert Fico injured in assassination attempt

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured on Wednesday in an apparent assassination attempt.

Mr Fico, 59, was taken to hospital after being shot in the stomach in Handlova, where the government had been meeting.

The three-time Prime Minister's office said Mr Fico was in a life-threatening condition after being shot several times.

Witnesses saw bodyguards bundling him into a car after the shooting 150km north-east of the capital Bratislava.

Slovak emergency services said a helicopter was sent to bring the leader of the EU and Nato member state to hospital.

He was taken to the nearby city of Banská Bystrica because his condition was too acute to travel to Bratislava.

Reports said a suspect was detained at the scene of what Slovak President Zuzana Caputova described as a “brutal and reckless attack” on the populist leader.

Robert Fico returned to power last year after two previous spells as prime minister. AP

A sitting of parliament in Bratislava was suspended as tempers flared over the shooting, with one ally of Mr Fico pointing the finger at journalists and the opposition.

Opposition leader Michal Simecka called off a rally and said his supporters “absolutely and strongly condemn the violence”.

Around Europe, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen condemned a “vile attack” and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it “shocking news”.

The shots were fired outside a cultural centre in Handlova where the government had been meeting as part of a tour of the country's regions.

Mr Fico returned to power last year after two previous spells as prime minister from 2006 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018.

Known for Russia-friendly rhetoric and feuding with the media, he resigned in 2018 amid mass protests triggered by the murder of an investigative journalist.

His left-wing populist party topped the ballot last year after campaigning on boosting social spending and challenging EU policy on issues including Ukraine, migration, climate change and security.

A person is detained at the scene of the shooting 150km from Bratislava. Reuters

Mr Fico broke with EU policy by halting support for Ukraine, saying “Slovakia and the people in Slovakia have bigger problems”.

More recently he has also criticised Russia, shifting tone by saying any peace settlement must respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

Opponents have repeatedly rallied in Bratislava and across Slovakia to protest Mr Fico’s policies ahead of EU elections next month.

This is a developing story