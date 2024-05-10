People pay tribute to Sheikh Hazza, Netanyahu says Israel will ‘stand alone’ – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, people take to social media to pay tribute to Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan who died on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says “if we need to, we will stand alone” after US President Joe Biden said he would halt arms shipments if Israel invaded Rafah.

Israeli singer Eden Golan qualifies for the final of the Eurovision after a public vote.

Social media is reacting to an announcement by singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey that they are expecting their first child.