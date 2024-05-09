Funeral prayers held for Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan

Funeral prayers were held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, were among the mourners at Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan the First Mosque.

Other sheikhs and senior officials were also present. They prayed for the Al Nahyan family to be granted solace, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Hazza was later laid to rest at Al Bateen Cemetery. The Presidential Court announced his death on Thursday.

It offered its condolences in a message carried by Wam.

“The Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” the message said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid tribute to Sheikh Hazza in a message on X, formerly Twitter, in which he expressed his "sincere condolences" to the Al Nahyan family.

رحم الله الشيخ هزاع بن سلطان بن زايد آل نهيان وخالص العزاء لعموم آل نهيان الكرام ... نسأله سبحانه أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته ويلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان .. وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/3O7Ps6kRqZ — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 9, 2024

Sheikh Hazza was understood to be in his mid-30s. No cause of death was announced.

Sheikh Hazza was an accomplished horse rider, who was well-known in equestrian circles.

He was the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, who died in 2019. Sheikh Sultan served as the President's Representative to the late President Sheikh Khalifa.

He was also the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed.

