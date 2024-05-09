Israel's Rafah assault condemned, Eurovision artist performs with keffiyeh - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Rafah is topping the trends across social platforms amid an Israeli assault on what has been described as the last safe place in Gaza. Israeli forces have launched several strikes on the city and have taken over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

Swedish artist Eric Saade has been condemned by Eurovision organisers after he performed at the Eurovision semi-final with the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh wrapped around his arm.

Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 to reach the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons, with two late goals securing a 4-3 aggregate win for the Spanish champions.