Israel bombs Rafah despite Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire, protests in Tel Aviv – Trending

On today’s episode, Israel drops bombs on Rafah and deploys tanks on the streets in the early hours, despite Hamas telling negotiators it is ready to agree to a ceasefire.

At least eight people are killed in strikes on homes across Rafah.

In Tel Aviv, about 1,000 protesters gather near Israel’s military headquarters, calling for an immediate deal to release the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.