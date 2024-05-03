Turkey blocks trade with Israel, Boeing whistleblower dies - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Turkey has blocked all trade with Israel.

Boeing is trending as people on social media express concerns over what they perceive as a “chilling message” from the company, after a second whistleblower died, following a short illness.

In the past 24 hours, at least 2,000 arrests have been made at pro-Palestine protests at US universities.

Meanwhile, Unesco recognised all Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza – by awarding them its world press freedom prize.