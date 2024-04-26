Ethiopian Airlines causes stir in Lebanon, Dubai flood traffic fines - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, an Ethiopian Airlines flight that landed in Beirut with the name of the Israeli city Tel Aviv written on its side has drawn condemnation from authorities in Lebanon, which is technically at war with Israel.

Pro-Palestine protests at university campuses are gaining global traction, despite mass arrests and threats of expulsion.

Dubai Police say they will waive all traffic fines recorded during the UAE's severe storms last week.