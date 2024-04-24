Dubai Police waives traffic fines recorded during storms

Dubai Police on Wednesday announced it would waive all traffic fines incurred during the UAE's severe storms last week.

Gen Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of the force, said no penalties would be imposed for offences on Tuesday, April 16, when the emirate was lashed by intense rainfall.

Dubai Police said the decision reflected its "commitment to the community" during "exceptional circumstances".

The directive comes after Sharjah Police declared a similar amnesty owing to the adverse weather.

On Sunday, Sharjah Police said certificates of disposal for cars that were destroyed in the heavy rain and floods would be issued free of charge in the emirate.

These certify the cars are destroyed and that the damage was caused by the floods. Typically, a fee would have to be paid for a certificate.

Thunderstorms continue to lash the UAE

These can be obtained through the Sharjah Police smart application or its official website, he said.

He added that teams are working with other organisations to provide assistance to people in affected areas.

“The safety and security of all individuals in the emirate is a top priority,” said Maj Gen Al Shamsi.

In Ajman, Lt Col Saeed Al Madhani, deputy director of operations at Ajman Police, said the force took more than 23,000 calls during the storms.

These included requests for help and reporting incidents.

Ajman Police sent 88 patrols to assist in the towing of 150 vehicles and investigate the 923 cases of vehicle damage reported during the adverse conditions.

The UAE on Tuesday experienced its largest single day of rainfall in 75 years. The heavy rain caused widespread flooding, travel disruption and damage to homes and property.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the volume of rain on Tuesday was the highest since official records began in 1949.

On Wednesday, the UAE pledged Dh2 billion to support Emiratis whose homes were damaged during the deluge.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, set out the major relief effort as he chaired a meeting of the UAE Cabinet at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

He said the funds would be used to address damage caused to the homes and property of citizens.

He said a committee would be established to assess the damage caused by the adverse weather, which struck the Emirates last Tuesday.