Netanyahu on pro-Palestine protests, 'Children of Zayed' takes TikTok by storm - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned pro-Palestine protests being held at US universities, saying that "more has to be done" to stop them.

A hashtag on TikTok in Arabic, which translates to #ChildrenofZayed, has been trending as people praise community efforts to clean up and restore order after the worst storm since records began hit the UAE last week.

Filipino boy band SB19 are making headlines after performing in Dubai as part of their world tour.