President Sheikh Mohamed calls for quick storm response, Qatar's mediator role - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, President Sheikh Mohamed called for a quick response from authorities after storms brought more than a year’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

Qatar is reassessing its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas after criticism, said Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.

In Egypt, there have been electricity shortages this week after the government resumed planned power cuts to save money.