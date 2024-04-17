Disruption and damage across UAE, Iran prepares for Israeli retaliation - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, downpours and high winds brought disruption and damage across the UAE.

Iran is preparing to counter any Israeli retaliation, possibly within its borders.

The US intends to impose new sanctions on Iran in the coming days.

Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE’s new ambassador to the UN, has presented his credentials to Secretary General Antonio Guterres after taking over from Lana Nusseibeh.