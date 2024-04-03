Gaza's infrastructure damage, World Central Kitchen victims, Taiwan’s quake - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israel has caused at least $18.5 billion in damage to Gaza's infrastructure, a World Bank report has said, with years of reconstruction expected after the war has ended.

Condolences have poured in for the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, who were killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, the strongest to hit the island in at least 25 years.