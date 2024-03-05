Food dropped into Gaza inadequate, Israel accuses UN agency – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, food dropped into Gaza is nowhere near enough to feed a starving population, Gazans have told The National.

Israel, once again, accuses the UN agency for Palestinian refugees of employing more than 450 “terrorists”.

The US Supreme Court rules that Donald Trump can remain on the 2024 primary ballots.

The UAE is celebrating after the country's most decorated club, Al Ain, beat Cristiano Ronaldo's side Al Nassr 1-0 in the first leg of the Asian Champions League quarter-final at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.