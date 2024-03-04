US drops aid into Gaza for first time, Kamala Harris calls for ceasefire - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the US drops aid into Gaza for the first time. The operation came a day after President Joe Biden said the US "will do more” to get aid into the besieged enclave.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called for an immediate six-week ceasefire in Gaza, describing conditions in the enclave as inhumane.

Pakistan’s newly elected Parliament has endorsed Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister. He previously held the post between April 2022 and August 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the UAE with his Al Nassr side to face Al Ain in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals.