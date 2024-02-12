Rafah attack, Spanish artists call for peace, Ivory Coast wins Afcon title - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

At least 50 people have been killed in Israeli air and sea attacks on Rafah overnight in heavy bombing that caused widespread panic, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said. Israel said it will launch a full scale ground attack on the city after it rejected Hamas’s latest ceasefire deal offer.

A number of Spanish artists, including a Netflix’s Money Heist star, have spoken out about the war in Gaza, during the Goya Cinema Awards ceremony held during the weekend, calling for peace.

Ivory Coast have been crowned the champions of the Africa Cup of Nations for a third time, after beating Nigeria 2-1 on home turf.