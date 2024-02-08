Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire, polls open in Pakistan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas's demands for a ceasefire, saying the military would continue its war on Gaza until it achieved “absolute victory”.

Mr Netanyahu praised his soldiers' efforts in the Gaza Strip, claiming they had killed 20,000 “terrorists”.

Pakistan is voting for its 16th parliament today, with more than 128 million registered voters expected to cast their vote in the election.

Qatar will face Jordan in an all-Arab final at the Asian Cup after the hosts secured a 3-2 win over Iran. Nigeria and Ivory Coast will battle it out in Abidjan in the Afcon final.