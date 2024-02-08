Israel-Gaza war live: Netanyahu rejects Gaza ceasefire deal offer

<p><em>Willy Lowry r</em>eports</p><p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas's demands for a ceasefire and said the military would continue its offensive in Gaza until achieving “absolute victory”.</p><p>“I believe continued military pressure is a necessary condition for releasing the hostages,” Mr Netanyahu told reporters.</p><p>He said the demands of Hamas, which is seeking a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, were “insane”.</p><p>Mr Netanyahu praised his soldiers' efforts in the Gaza Strip, claiming they had killed 20,000 “terrorists”.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/07/netanyahu-rejects-hamas-ceasefire-deal-offer/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>