Countries take stand against UNRWA funding cuts, Neuralink brain implant – Trending

A number of European countries are taking a stand against pressure to cut UNRWA funding amid controversy over the alleged involvement of some UN staff in the October 7 attacks.

Elon Musk's Neuralink start-up has apparently installed a brain implant in its first human patient, with “promising” initial results.

Arab Health Week begins in Dubai, with a multipurpose hospital service robot unveiled on the opening day.

Jordan seals a place in the Asian Cup quarter-finals after an incredible stoppage-time victory against Iraq.