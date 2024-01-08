Journalist Hamza Dahdouh remembered, Israeli air traffic control base struck – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Social media users remember the life of journalist Hamza Dahdouh, the eldest son of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, who was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army says Hezbollah has struck an air traffic control base in northern Israel, and warns of “another war” with the Iran-backed militant group.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Arab partners during his trip to the region at the weekend to discuss their role in the reconstruction, governance and security of the Gaza Strip.

The UAE signs a deal with the US to contribute an airlock to a lunar-orbiting station Nasa is developing, an agreement that will also help Emirati astronauts feature in future Moon missions.