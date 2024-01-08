LATEST NEWS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures as he arrives in Abu Dhabi on January 7, 2024, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken continues regional tour amid warning war could 'metastasise’

Blinken will hold talks in UAE and Saudi Arabia on Monday before heading to Israel

  • Blinken to hold talks in UAE and Saudi Arabia on Monday
  • Netanyahu says Israel isn't willing to de-escalate in Gaza
  • More than 8,000 people missing across Gaza, says civil defence
  • Israeli army closes off entrances to Ramallah after settlement shooting
  • Israel 'dismantles' Hamas command structure in north Gaza
  • Son of Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael Al Dahdouh killed in Gaza strike
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 22,722, with 58,166 injured
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

Updated: January 08, 2024, 3:49 AM