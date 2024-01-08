Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken continues regional tour amid warning war could 'metastasise’

<p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the Israel-Gaza war could “easily” spill over into a full-blown regional conflict.</p><p>He issued the warning ahead of a visit to the Middle East in an attempt to calm tensions. </p><p>“This is a moment of profound tension in the region,” Mr Blinken said at a news conference in Qatar on Sunday evening.&nbsp;</p><p>"This is a conflict that could easily metastasise, causing even more insecurity and even more suffering.”</p><p>Qatar, which maintains ties with Hamas, has played a central mediation role in the conflict, helping broker the release of more than 100 Israeli hostages.&nbsp;</p><p>His comments came shortly before he departed for the UAE, where he will continue talks on the war in Gaza.&nbsp;</p><p>Mr Blinken will also meet with leaders in Saudi Arabia and is due to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank.&nbsp;</p>