Israel admits killing of Palestinians, UAE calls for urgent West Bank meeting - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the Israeli military has officially admitted to killing dozens of Palestinians in central Gaza’s Al Maghazi camp area on December 24.

The UAE has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting in response to the worsening situation in the occupied West Bank.

Venezuela ordered its forces to hold military drills after the UK sent a warship to the region in support of neighbouring Guyana.

Boeing is urging airlines to inspect its 737 Max planes for a possible loose bolt, said the US Federal Aviation Administration.